UH Manoa Spring Commencement pilots new format

The University of Hawai?i at Manoa?s 106th Commencement Exercises will take place at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017. An estimated 2,400 students are expected to participate.

There will be two ceremonies, the first at 9:00 a.m. and the second at 4:00 p.m. However, instead of separating the students by undergraduate and advanced degrees as has been done in recent years, the two ceremonies will be split by colleges and schools in a similar fashion to the mid-year commencement exercise held every December. This change, which is being piloted for the first time this spring, was a response to concerns from the campus community that the spring undergraduate ceremonies had grown far beyond the capacity of the campus creating significant safety concerns for ceremony participants. The pilot is expected to foster a more even distribution of graduates and guests at each ceremony.

“Last spring, we had a record number of graduates participating in the undergraduate morning ceremony,” said Michael Bruno, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs. “With 1,900 students, plus their family and friends, we could not accommodate everyone in the arena. Ensuring everyone’s safety is a priority and we hope this new format will alleviate the overcrowding and will allow for more guests to enter the arena.”

Doors to the Stan Sheriff Center will open at 7:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. ceremony and at 2:45 p.m. for the 4 p.m. ceremony. Both events are free and open to the public. No tickets are issued and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Balloons, large signs, and strollers are not allowed inside the arena. Upon reaching capacity, doors to the Stan Sheriff Center will be closed. Guests of the graduates are encouraged to arrive early to ensure entry and seating into the arena. The Les Murakami Baseball Stadium will serve as an alternate viewing venue for both ceremonies.

On Commencement Day, free parking is available campus-wide. Graduates and guests are encouraged to carpool and arrive early as considerable traffic and pedestrian congestion surrounding the campus is expected. UH Shuttles will be available from various locations throughout the campus. For more information, please visit the Commencement Transportation webpage at http://manoa.hawaii.edu/commencement/transportation.php.

The road leading from the Wai?alae gate entrance to the Stan Sheriff Center will be closed before and during the ceremonies. The parking area near the ROTC buildings is reserved. Passenger Drop-Off Area is located on the ground floor between the lower campus parking structure and the Athletic Complex. A secondary drop-off area is the Bachman Hall parking lot – entrance is from University Avenue.

There will be a live webcast of both ceremonies. To view the live webcasts, and for more information about the Commencement Exercises, visit the Commencement website at http://manoa.hawaii.edu/commencement/.

