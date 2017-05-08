Business Report: The new UH forecast for this year's Hawaii economy

Economists are always pressured for highly-specific predictions, a difficult task. But here are some of the key numbers in the new report from UHERO. They think there will be 1.9% more arrivals this year, the smallest percentage increase in years. They think there will be 1.9% more Japanese visitors, the BEST percentage increase in years. That's helpful because other foreign arrivals, like Australia and Canada, are trending down a little. Unemployment is lower than last year and local payrolls are forecast to grow 1%. Personal income should grow 1.6%, but inflation 2.6%. That's still moderate but it means inflation is growing faster than wages for many people.

