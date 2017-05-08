Coast Guard seeks input on whether lava safety zone should be permanent

Should the safety zone around Kamokuna, where lava on the Big Island is pouring into the ocean, be permanent?

That’s what the U.S. Coast Guard wants to know.

The Coast Guard is holding a public meeting in Hilo, where it hopes to get feedback on the safety zone.

The current temporary barrier bars boats and people from coming within 984 feet of the lava at all ocean entry points. The Coast Guard said it’s needed to protect people from the dangers associated with the lava.

The meeting takes place at 5 p.m. Monday at the East Hawaii County Building Aupuni Center Conference Room at 101 Pauahi St. #7 in Hilo.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged so submit comments online.

