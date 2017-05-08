No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.4 quake off Alaska - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.4 quake off Alaska

(Image: Google Maps) (Image: Google Maps)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A large earthquake struck off Alaska on Monday morning, but it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat for Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, which measured at an initial magnitude of 6.6, was located near the Adak, in the Aleutian Islands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was downgraded to a magnitude of 6.4.

The quake struck around 7 a.m. Hawaii time.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly