Forecast: Some parts of the state could see wet weather as trade winds diminish

We have lost the trade winds for the day. Winds will be light and variable with the overall flow from the southeast. The humidity will be higher and volcanic haze will move up the island chain from the Island of Hawaii.

Sea breezes will develop this afternoon for Oahu and Kauai and showers could be briefly heavy, particularly for Kauai. Some periods of sunshine are expected.

High in Honolulu will be 83 degrees.

Surf is just big enough to trigger an advisory for some north and west shores. No other significant swells are forecast.

Today's wave heights on Oahu will be 10-15 feet north, 6-10 feet west, 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south.

High Surf Advisory for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, north shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.

- Dan Cooke

