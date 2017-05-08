High Surf Advisory issued for approaching northwest swell

An approaching northwest swell will bring advisory-level surf to the islands on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and for north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Surf will reach between 10 to 15 feet, forecasters said.

The swell will peak in the morning or early afternoon and will slowly decline in the evening through Tuesday.

Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

