Man, 26, dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Nanakuli

A 26-year-old man died after driving into a parked vehicle in Nanakuli late Sunday, Honolulu police said.

Police said the driver was speeding south down Nanakuli Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when he lost control and went off the road into a grassy shoulder area near Pililaau Avenue.

The driver then somehow got back on the roadway and hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, which caused his vehicle to flip on its side.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Eyewitness Debbie Smith described the scene.

“You see that window on the top of that car? The boy was right underneath that window, the truck was on top of him. But us as a community -- we must have had 50 of us here -- held hands and said a prayer for the boy.

Smith and other residents say they want to see speed bumps or police officers to slow drivers down.

“Unbelievable how nothing is being fixed, because everything's still the same,” Smith said. "All the cars end up on my road, in my yard. Half of them no more insurance. I've got to fix it myself. I am angry because nothing is being done."



The victim's identity has not been released yet.

