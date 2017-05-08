Court upholds police refusal to let Hawaii man own firearms

HONOLULU (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the Honolulu Police Department's refusal to let a man who had been convicted of misdemeanor harassment own firearms.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that one of the three judges on the panel Friday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did, however, criticize state law for imposing a lifetime ban on the right to bear arms for committing a misdemeanor.

Kirk Fisher had been attempting to again possess a firearm after surrendering all of his in 1997 following an arrest for harassing his wife and daughter.

Fisher pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment and had been sentenced to six months of probation.

Hawaii law prohibits anybody convicted of a crime of violence, or misdemeanor domestic violence, from ever again owning a firearm.

