Forecast: Light winds, afternoon clouds and showers for Monday

Light winds and increased showers are in the forecast to start the work week as an upper level disturbance forms to the west of the islands. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes could lead to an increase in clouds and showers, with a chance of heavy showers for Kauai and Oahu. It also could get a bit hazy during the afternoon.

Trade winds are expected to return late Tuesday and Wednesday, but conditions will remain a bit unstable, especially near the end of the week, so expect a wetter-than-normal trade wind weather pattern for the second half of the week.

Surf's up a bit, with a High Surf Advisory posted for the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Monday. Surf on north shores will be around 10 to 15 feet before declining Monday night.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.