Insurance company to hand out 400 free hurricane disaster kits

In the middle of the Pacific ocean, severe weather could strike the state at any moment.

That's why Allstate insurance will be handing out over 400 disaster kits this week.

The company says it's part of the 2017 Hurricane Preparedness week, which started Sunday.

Agents will offer the kits and free insurance reviews at their local offices.

The kits will include small supplies like gloves, a water bottle and other handy items, but Allstate wants to residents to know additional precautions should be taken.

"Due to our isolation here in the middle of the Pacific, (Allstate asks) people to prepare for longer than 72 hours," Marc Dixon, Allstate Agency Owner said. "We're thinking more of upwards to seven days if possible. It will take a while for supplies to get here."

Officials say damage is far worse when people are caught off guard. Officials suggest emergency preparedness kits should include a sufficient food and water supply, medication and personal documents.

Kits will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at 13 All-state locations across Oahu.

