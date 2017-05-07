Maui all-star cheer team wins national title in FL

The ‘Iolani School cheerleading team represented Hawai’i at the Universal Cheerleaders Association West Coast Championship in Anaheim California, Saturday.

The University of Hawaii cheerleaders advanced to the Division I-A Coed finals of the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in Orlando FL. over the weekend.

The UH Cheerteam perform high-flying, inverted basket tosses at a performance at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championships in Orlando FL. (Image: @InsideCheer)

The Mililani High School Trojan cheer team won 5th place at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) competition in Dallas TX Sunday.

An all-star cheer team from Maui is now national champions after winning big at a cheer competition in Florida over the weekend.

The Hawaii All-Stars small senior level four cheer team took home first place in their category at The Summit competition. The all-girls team beat out 23 other squads from around the nation in their category during two-days of competitive cheer.

This year marks the team's 5th year competing in the invitation-only event.

"I am so excited to bring this win back to Hawaii," Head Coach Kealii Molina said via Facebook. "We have come so close so many times and I believed we would always be runners up. This is truly unbelievable."

Hawaii All-Stars also sent their senior coed team, which competed in the level three category. That team, dubbed "Knockout," took 7th place.

Aloha Cheer Academy also entered the competition, representing the island of Oahu.

