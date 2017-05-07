VIDEO: Tent in Iwilei homeless encampment catches fire - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

VIDEO: Tent in Iwilei homeless encampment catches fire

(Image: Corinna Flores) (Image: Corinna Flores)
IWILEI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A tent among a homeless encampment on Iwilei Road caught fire Saturday evening.

Witness video shows the encampment completely engulfed in flames. 

HFD said the fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. 

No injuries were reported, and HFD says the fire does not seem suspicious.

