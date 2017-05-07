Man pulled from Waikiki waters dies

A 30-year-old man found unresponsive in waters off Waikiki last week has died.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive on May 2 at 2:40 p.m.

The man was rescued and taken to the hospital where medical staff monitored his health for the past week.

Police say, the man died Sunday morning.

The victim has yet to be identified. His official cause of death is unknown.

