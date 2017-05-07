Graffiti found on Mauna Kea rocks, criminal investigation opened

The oldest telescope atop a dormant volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is getting a makeover this spring.

A criminal investigation has been opened after graffiti was found on portions of the Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Resevre.

Officials from the Department of Land and Natural Resources say the graffiti was found mid-morning on Friday.

Photos provided by DLNR from the scene show the words, "Stop bombing" spray painted on some rocks.

The DLNR says additional tagging was found throughout other areas of the Mauna Kea property.

The geological features, including rocks, are protected under the Hawaii Administrative Rules because the area is considered sacred.

Anyone with information regarding the graffiti is asked to call Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Hawaii Branch Office at (808) 933-3460. DOCARE's statewide hotline can all be contacted at 643-3567 (DLNR).

