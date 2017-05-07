Lighting improvements coming to 3 Hawaii Island airports

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - State officials say lighting improvements are coming to three Hawaii airports.

West Hawaii Today reported (http://bit.ly/2pk3Gxi ) Thursday that the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, Waimea-Kohala Airport and the Hilo International Airport are scheduled for lighting improvements. A Department of Transportation spokesman says the airports will be getting LED lamps and lighting upgrades throughout the facilities.

The changes are a part of the department's Energy Savings Performance Contract. According to the department, replacing over 47,000 fluorescent lamps with LED lamps should lead to $65.5 million in energy savings.

The second phase of the contract will take place over the next 24 months. Officials say the improvements are funded through airport revenue. They do not expect it to interfere with flight schedules or operations at airports.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.