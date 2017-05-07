Campbell High School's May Day court gives impromptu Zippy's performance

Following their May Day celebration Saturday night, students from Campbell's May Day court headed to a nearby Zippy's where an impromptu hula performance ensued.

The students had just finished the May Day celebration at the school when they decided to eat at Ewa Beach Zippy's after the event. Ironically, Kumu Dayne Punahele Kealanahele-Querubin — a Hawaiian language and dance teacher at Campbell responsible for coordinating the May Day event — walked in for dinner as the students began to dance.

"I was blown away. It was a huge surprise," Kumu Punahele said.

Punahele spent months choreographing the students' hula, and educating them about the Hawaiian Culture.

"The kids took everything I taught them, internalized it, (and grew) a passion for it," he said.

That passion and excitement for the Hawaiian culture, he believes, is what prompted the students to get up and dance.

It was a mix of students from freshmen to seniors that participated in the hula flash mob. A video shows other students running in to join the performance.

In the hula, the students honored Queen Lili'uokalani. "Malama Mau Hawaii" is the song they performed as the final number at the May Day event, and at the restaurant.

"Onipa'a" was the theme of the program. Kumu Punahele said it taught the students to remain steadfast, and take pride in their culture.

"The kids were so proud. They are proud to be Hawaiian," he said.

