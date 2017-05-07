Tahiti-bound Hokulea crew members prepare for final leg of canoe - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tahiti-bound Hokulea crew members prepare for final leg of canoe's voyage

There was an abundance of hugs and lei for some Hokulea crew members Saturday afternoon as the final group of voyagers left Oahu for Tahiti.

The group departed from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and are heading to meet the current crew in Tahiti to finish the final leg of Hokulea's Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage. 

Once in Tahiti, this group of voyagers will be at head of Hokulea as they guide her, and her sister voyaging canoe, Hikilanalia, back to Hawaii.

"Once we pass through that baggage claim, this Ohua (group, family members)  is together all the way until the time we get home," one leader of the group said.

The crews are expected to return to the islands on June 17, wrapping up the three-year-long voyage.

