Campbell softball completes the three-peat

Appearing in a fourth consecutive state championship game, the Campbell softball team captured its third state title in a row, topping #1 Mililani 2-0. Sabers pitcher Danielle Cervantes allowed just one hit in a complete game 11-strikeout performance.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.