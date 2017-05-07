Campbell softball completes the three-peat - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Campbell softball completes the three-peat

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Appearing in a fourth consecutive state championship game, the Campbell softball team captured its third state title in a row, topping #1 Mililani 2-0. Sabers pitcher Danielle Cervantes allowed just one hit in a complete game 11-strikeout performance.

