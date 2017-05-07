Punahou boys volleyball claims sixth straight state title

The Punahou boys volleyball team was able to make it six straight state championships after a four-set win over Kamehameha-Hawaii (25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17). It's the 35th boys volleyball title for the Buffanblu.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships All-Tournament Team

DIVISION I

Ethan Siegfried, Punahou

Avery Enriques, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Nalu Kahapea, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Kanai Akana, Punahou

Jameson McKibbin, Punahou

Shea Suzumoto, Punahou

Most Outstanding Player: Ryan Wilcox, Punahou