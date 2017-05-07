HBA claims Division II boys volleyball crown for seventh straight year

The Hawaii Baptist Academy boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship for the seventh consecutive season, topping Kapa'a in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20. It was the Eagles ninth title in the last 10 years.
New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships All-Tournament Team
DIVISION II
Kellen Takatsuka, Hawaii Baptist
Carson Schmick, Kapa‘a
Saxsem Shiira, Kapa‘a
Micah Kalei, St. Francis
Davin Rausch, Hawaii Baptist
Dru Pang, Hawaii Baptist
Most Outstanding Player: Michael Johnson, Hawaii Baptist
