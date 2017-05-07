HBA claims Division II boys volleyball crown for seventh straight year

The Hawaii Baptist Academy boys volleyball team won the Division II state championship for the seventh consecutive season, topping Kapa'a in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20. It was the Eagles ninth title in the last 10 years.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships All-Tournament Team

DIVISION II

Kellen Takatsuka, Hawaii Baptist

Carson Schmick, Kapa‘a

Saxsem Shiira, Kapa‘a

Micah Kalei, St. Francis

Davin Rausch, Hawaii Baptist

Dru Pang, Hawaii Baptist

Most Outstanding Player: Michael Johnson, Hawaii Baptist