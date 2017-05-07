Aiea tops Saint Francis to earn first Division II Softball State - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Aiea tops Saint Francis to earn first Division II Softball State Championship

"It's pretty ironic, that's like the first double play we've turned all season," said Aiea softball head coach Alan Higuchi. Whether it was their first or not, it came at the perfect time, on the final play of the division II state title game, to earn Na Alii their first ever softball state championship.

Aiea topped Saint Francis 4-3 on Saturday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium to earn the koa wood trophy.

