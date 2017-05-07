Rainbow Wahine split doubleheader at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.—The University of Hawai'i softball team (28-21, 7-11 Big West) split Saturday's doubleheader, capturing its first road win of the season, 9-2, before falling in a pitchers' dual, 2-1 to end the series. The Mustangs won the series 2-1 on their senior day at the Bob Janssen Field in San Luis Obispo, Calif.



Hawai'i 9, Cal Poly 2

Hawai'i out-hit the Mustangs 13-to-4 with all nine of UH's starters getting at least one hit with four Rainbow Wahine recording two hits in the game. Hawai'i's Dana Thomsen earned the complete-game victory to improve to 8-7 overall while Cal Poly's Sierra Hyland suffered the loss, dropping her record to 20-11.



Thomsen (8-7, 1-4 Big West) fired her ninth complete game of the season. She allowed two runs while scattering four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Thomsen held the Mustangs hitless until the fourth inning. The victory snapped her four game losing streak with her last win coming in a complete game, five inning effort over Harvard on March 17.

Danielle Garcielita led off the game with an infield hit to short. Sarah Muzik followed with a grounder to short that went down as an error to put runners a first and second. A fielder's choice to third erased Garcielita, but Callee Heen the drilled a double to centerfield to drive in Muzik to take an early 1-0 lead.



In the second, Ulu Matagiese and Laura Jaquez started the inning off with back-to-back singles. After a flyout to left, Garcielita ripped a triple to rightfield to drive in both Matagiese and Jaquez. Muzik followed with an infield single to short to put runners at the corners for Nicole Lopez who then laced a single to centerfield to drive in Garcielita. Both Muzik and Lopez moved into scoring position on the throw home. Heen then came to the plate and picked up her second RBI of the day with a single to center to score Muzik. On the play, Lopez moved to third and Heen hustled into second on a throwing error by the centerfielder. After a groundout to the pitcher, Chardonnay Pantastico came through with a two-out two-RBI single to left to drive in both Lopez and Heen. That play chased Cal Poly starter Sarah Hyland from the pitching circle as Steffi Best entered the game in relief.



The Mustangs got one run back in the bottom of the fourth as Sierra Hyland hit an RBI triple to drive in Stephanie Heyward to cut UH's lead to 7-1.



Hawai'i got the run back in the top of the fifth. Heather Cameron led the inning of with an infield single to short and moved to second on a Pantastico walk. Matagiese pushed both runners into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. After a strikeout, Rachael Turner drove a single through the rightside of the infield to score Cameron from third to lead the Mustangs, 8-1.



In the game Muzik went 2-for-4 and scored a career-high three runs. Lopez, Heen, and Jaquez all went 2-for-4 with a run scored.



Sierra Hyland (20-11, 6-6 Big West) suffered the loss, throwing just 1.2 innings. She allowed seven runs on nine hits with no walks or strikeouts. Steffi Best tossed the final 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout.



Cal Poly 2, Hawai'i 1



The Rainbow Wahine came up just short in the series finale, falling 2-1 in a pitchers' dual of a game. UH's Brittany Hitchcock suffered the loss dropping her record to 18-11 overall. She allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits with no walks and a strikeout. It was her 26th complete game of the season.



In the top of the fourth, Hawai'i got on the scoreboard first, taking a 1-0 lead. Cal Poly started the inning with a strikeout, but Muzik and Lopez got things going with consecutive hits which left runners at the corners. Heen then drove a single up the middle to drive in Muzik from third. The Mustangs though got out of the inning with a pair of groundouts.



Cal Poly responded by knotting the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Heyward led off the frame by reaching first on a throwing error. Hyland then executed a sacrifice bunt to move Heyward top second. Martin followed with a single to short to put runners at the corners. Tyler then singled through the leftside of the UH infield to drive in Heyward. The Mustangs got another infield single to load the bases with one out, but the 'Bows then turned a 5-2-3 double play to snuff out the rally and holding Cal Poly to just one run.



The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Heyward that drove in Ashley Tornio.



Cal Poly's Lindsey Chalmers earned the win with a complete game effort. She allowed one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.



UH returns for its final series of the season against Long Beach State. The first game will be on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. and a doubleheader on Friday night, May 12 starting at 4:00 p.m.. Friday will also be Senior Night for three Rainbow Wahine - Kanani Aina Cabrales, Ulu Matagiese, and Heather Cameron.

