Water main break damages road, prompts traffic contraflow in Ewa

Two westbound lanes of Iroquois Drive in Ewa were closed Saturday night due to a water main break.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Board of Water Supply (BWS) says a 12-inch transmission line ruptured. The road was damaged and slightly flooded but no BWS customers lost service; officials say no homes are connected to that line.

A traffic contraflow, between Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive, was put in place through one eastbound lane of Iroquois Road as BWS crews excavated and repaired the broken water main.

No timeline was given on when repairs will wrap-up but officials say crews are expected to continue working throughout the night.

