Healthcare, North Korea among hot button issues at Sen. Hirono town hall meeting

Well over 100 constituents attended Sen. Mazie Hirono's town hall meeting on Saturday at Kaimuki High School.

A wide range of topics were discussed, but perhaps the most pressing had to deal with healthcare.

After the House passed the American Health Care Act passed in a close vote Thursday, Hirono said she will work with colleagues in the Senate to protect Medicaid.

"We have articulated our position on Trumpcare and that is a no go," she said. "If we're going to make healthcare better we should make the Affordable Care Act better."

During the hour and a half-long meeting, North Korea targeting Hawaii was another hot button issue addressed.

"What are we doing to make Hawaii safe so we all don't have to be worried about North Korea's instability?" asked one constituent.

Hirono answered, "We're not going to be able to militarily fight our way out of this. It is a diplomatic resolution that's going to involve the U.S., China and our allies to do everything we can to bring about a peaceful resolution."

Voters also fired frustration surrounding President Trump's effort to increase military spending by $54 billion.

"How much money do we need at the expense of social programs to continue our endless wars in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Afghanistan?" asked another attendee.

"The democrats are going to fight that imbalance," Hirono responded.

After the president issued an executive order last month to review a list of national monuments, Hawaii residents say they were pleased to hear Hirono voice her continued support on the expansion of Papahanaumokuakea.

"It is a treasure in our backyard that deserves to remain protected," said Narrisa Spies. "I was very encouraged to hear that she still supports keeping the monument protected."

At the end of the meeting, Hirono addressed the state legislature's failure to come up with a plan to fill the funding shortfall for Honolulu rail.

"Maybe a little cooling off period needs to occur and I hope people can come together and come up with a way forward because the federal money is there," she said.

Hirono held a second town hall meeting Saturday on Kauai.

