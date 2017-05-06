Local business owner's taco cart stolen after Cinco De Mayo block party

After a sell-out night at Cinco De Mayo block party in Chinatown, thieves stole a homemade taco cart from a local business owner.

Brian Glover owns El Diablo Tacos. He tells Hawaii News Now it took him over a year to build the cart from scratch.

Glover had just completed working the Cinco De Mayo block party on Nuuanu Avenue when police told him he could leave the cart there overnight following the celebration.

He said between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., someone stole the cart.

Glover was in business for just a couple months. He debuted the cart and his business in March at a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Anyone with information if asked to call police.

