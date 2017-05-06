Forecast: Trade winds to take a break

Light and variable winds and muggy conditions will start the week. An upper-level disturbance will be forming northwest of Kauai and bring the possibility of briefly heavy showers Monday, mainly for the western end of the island chain. Other areas will have afternoon interior showers because of the light winds. The light background wind flow from the southeast could also spread some volcanic haze over the smaller islands late Monday into Tuesday.

By Wednesday, trade winds should return to fairly breezy speeds, but a developing cutoff low is expected to remain to the west of the state and enhance incoming trade showers for the remainder of the week.

For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, windward Maui County waters, Maalaea Bay and waters south of the Big Island. If you're looking for waves, a late season northwest swell is expected to arrive late Sunday with overhead sets just a bit below advisory levels.

- Ben Gutierrez

