Incarcerated mothers reunite with children at WCCC Kid's Day event

Seven women from Oahu's Women's Community Correctional Center received college certificates after completing studies in a facility maintenance and green construction program Tuesday.

Mothers incarcerated at Honolulu's Women's Community Correctional Center had the chance to reunite with their children Saturday at a family event at the facility.

Keiki O Ka Aina coordinated the Kid's Day event, which allows children to spend quality time with their mothers at WCCC.

The families bonded over food, games and arts and crafts for three and a half hours. Event coordinators say programs like this are crucial to strengthening family bonds.

“Keeping parents and children connected can really help ensure that the women never return to prison,” says KOKA Executive Director Momi Akana. “Children worry about their mothers and what is happening to them while they are away. Being together and having fun in this setting helps to reassure them that mom is OK."

Some 17 inmates and 37 children participated in this year's event.

The event has been held since December 2005.

