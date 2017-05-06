Popular LGBT-friendly Waikiki nightclub closing after 28 years

The Paperdoll Revue is one of the hottest events at the club. (Image: Dennis Kong)

After countless drag performances, male and female revues, and other LGBT-friendly events, Fusion Waikiki is closing their doors for good.

The club is one of the oldest LGBT nightclubs in Waikiki. Opened in 1989, Fusion has been a hot spot for weekend club-goers for over 28 years.

One employee, who has worked there for over 23 years, says the club has become his second home.

"I am heartbroken," Entertainment Manager Dennis Kong said. "It's just been such a major a part of my life for so long. I grew up here. I started working there when I was 20."

Fusion was a welcoming space for gays and straights alike. Kong said he will miss being a part of a business that was so active in Hawaii's gay community.

"Fusion welcomes everybody," Kong said. "The staff is very close with each other. We're like a family."

Management posted this notice to their social media accounts Friday night, citing unsuccessful lease negotiations as the cause of the closure.

Sunday, May 7 will be the final day in business for the club. Management says they are planning a special event to close out memorable years.

