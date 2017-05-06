Kauai man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife

A Kauai man remains in police custody after allegedly stabbing his wife in Hanamaulu Friday evening.

Kauai Police say 37-year-old Wendell Badua was at home with his wife when he allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen.

It occurred around 6:25 p.m. The wife was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Badua is in a Police cellblock pending bail, which is set at $500,000.

It is unclear what prompted the alleged stabbing.

