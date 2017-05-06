26th annual Honolulu AIDS Walk reels in record-breaking donations

The final tally is in for the donations raised at the 26th annual Honolulu AIDS Walk -- and it's a record-breaker.

Some 65 teams made up of 907 volunteers raised a $145,477 to combat AIDS and HIV on Oahu.

The event was put on by Life Foundation. The organization is was founded in 1983, and was the state's first group dedicated to combating the disease in the islands.

The foundation says the walk, held on April 15 at Kapiolani Park, was the largest ever. Local businesses, organizations and other groups participated in the event.

Wang Chung's, in partnership with Yelp Hawaii, recruited 231 walkers, making them the largest group in AIDS walk history. The group also raised the most funds, bringing in $19,443.

MAC Cosmetics brought in the second most donations with $17,706, and Marriot Hotels of Waikiki raised $15,501.

Next year's AIDS walk, a 5K family-friendly event, is scheduled for April 22, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.