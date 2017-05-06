Rainbow Wahine doubled up by Cal Poly

The University of Hawai'i softball team (27-20, 6-10 Big West) battled hard but came up just short in their series opener at Cal Poly, 4-2. Hawai'i starter Brittany Hitchcock fired a complete game in a losing effort while Heather Cameron tied her career-high going 3-for-3 at the plate on Friday night at Bob Janssen Field in San Luis Obispo, Calif.



In the bottom of the first inning, Hawai'i got the first two outs, but Cal Poly's Stephanie Heyward drew a walk and was driven home on an RBI single by Sierra Hyland. Cal Poly then earned two more walks to load the bases, but the 'Bows got a pop-out to shortstop to get out of the jam.



Hawai'i rallied with two outs in the fourth. Heather Cameron started things with a single to leftfield and then scored all the way from first on a double ripped to the right-centerfield gap by Chardonnay Pantastico. It marked Pantastico's third double and her sixth RBI of the season. Ulu Matagiese kept things going, reaching first on a fielding error to put runners at the corners and Laura Jaquez followed with an RBI single down the rightfield line to score Pantastico to overtake the Mustangs, 2-1.



Cal Poly, however, answered right back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run by Chelsea Convissar to drive in pinch runner Alyssa McKiernan. Then in the fifth the Mustangs picked up another run on an RBI-single with the bases loaded to drive in Heyward.



For Cameron, it was the second time that she's gone 3-for-3 from the plate in her career. She scored one of UH's two runs. Hawai'i actually out-hit the Mustangs, 9-8. Both teams left eight runners on base.



UH's Brittany Hitchcock gave up four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks in six innings pitched. It was Hitchcock's 25th complete game of the season.



Cal Poly's Hyland also fired a complete game to earn the win. She allowed two runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts.



The two teams will battle in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 am HT.

Hawaii Athletics Release