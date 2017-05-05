Kipapa Stream bridge to get $14.9M makeover, closures begin this weekend

Kamehameha Highway in Mililani will be closed to traffic over the weekend as rehabilitation work begins on the Kipapa Stream (Roosevelt) Bridge.

The work started at 9 p.m. Friday, and will last until 5 a.m. Monday, May 8. The road will closed in both directions between Ka Uka Blvd. and Lanikuhana Ave.

Drivers are advised to use the H-2 Freeway as an alternate route.

The State Department of Transportation along with the Federal Highway Administration are working together to improve the structural capacity, seismic retrofit, travel surface and railings of the existing Roosevelt bridge, which was originally constructed in 1933.

The rehabilitation project will bring the bridge up to current design standards for roadway width, load capacity, bridge railing and transitions, and bridge approaches and will widen the bridge to provide a 7-foot shoulder lane on both sides.

The $14.9 million project is funded with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state highways funds.

It is anticipated to be complete by early 2018, weather permitting.

Six full closures of Roosevelt Bridge are anticipated to take place on weekends between May and December of 2017.

Closures for the following weekends are tentatively scheduled:

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 - Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 - Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 - Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 - Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 - Monday, Dec. 18, 2017

Electronic Message Signs will be setup prior to closure and a reminder will be sent out in the HDOT weekly lane closure reports to notify the public. Traffic across the bridge may be contraflowed periodically with one lane closures.

DOT officials say the closures allow the overall project to be completed faster and reduces impacts during traditional commutes times.

For more information regarding the project, click here.

