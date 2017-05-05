TRAFFIC ALERT: Kamehameha Highway in Mililani closed through weekend for bridge work

Crews will shut down Kamehameha Highway in Mililani through the weekend for major rehabilitation work on the Kipapa Stream or Roosevelt Bridge.

The shutdown starts 9 p.m. Friday and runs through 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials said the highway will be closed in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use the H-2 Freeway as an alternate route.

The state Department of Transportation is partnering with the Federal Highway Administration to improve the structural capacity, seismic retrofit, travel surface and railings of the existing Roosevelt Bridge, which was constructed in 1933.

The rehabilitation project will bring the bridge up to current design standards for roadway width, load capacity, bridge railing and transitions, and bridge approaches and will widen the bridge to provide a 7-foot shoulder lane on both sides.

The $14.9 million project is funded with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state highways funds.

Work will run through early 2018. And between May and December, six full closures of the bridge are expected.

Closures for the following weekends are tentatively scheduled:

Aug. 11 to Aug. 14

Sept. 8 to Sept. 11

Nov. 3 to Nov. 6

Dec. 1 to Dec. 4

Dec. 15, 2017 to Dec. 18

Electronic messaging signs will be set up before the closures and reminders will be sent out.

In addition to the full closures, the work will require intermittent contraflows.

For more information regarding the project, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.