Makaha animal shelter owners plead not guilty to abuse charges

The owners of a no-kill animal shelter in Makaha pleaded not guilty on Friday to more than 300 counts of animal cruelty-related charges.

David 'Lanny' Moore and his mother, June, were arrested in October and accused keeping hundreds of animals in inhumane conditions.

The Moores, who run the "Friends for Life" shelter on Farrington Highway, denied the charges during an interview with Hawaii News Now back in February.

"Our animals were not mistreated, they were not abused," June Moore said at the time.

“We're here saving dogs best that we can,” added her son, David.

The case heads to trial in July.