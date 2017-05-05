Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife may not make police chief selection panel after all

Beth Chapman, the wife of bounty hunter and Hawaii reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman, may not get the chance to help select the next Honolulu Police Chief – because of a technicality.

The Honolulu Police Commission issued a news release Friday saying they had skipped an important step in the process to find HPD's new leader.

Commissioners apparently failed to approve the use of a citizen's panel in the first place before taking nominations for candidates who could comprise such a group.

The panel was supposed to help narrow down the list of 38 chief candidates. Commissioners will have to vote to approve the panel at the next commission meeting, scheduled for May 17.

It's unclear at this time if the commission will have to start the entire process over – meaning they will have to go back and re-nominate citizens for the panel. They already had a list of 13 names, including Chapman's.

"I was thinking outside the box," said Commission Chair Max Sword, when asked why he nominated Chapman. "There (has) been a lot of negative reaction to it."

She is the only bail bondsman nominated, and critics say she hasn't always had the best relationship with police.

Others on the list include Family Court judges, a former mayor, a former police chief, a state representative and several business owners. Sword said he isn't sure about nominating Chapman again, should the commission be forced to restart the process.

"I'll have to think about that, because I don't want an issue like this to detract from what we're trying to do, because of all the negativity," said Sword. "Maybe I might rethink that. I haven't come to that conclusion at this time."

The panel would be asked to rank the chief applicants, narrowing the field down before those rankings are forwarded to the commissioners who ultimately pick a police chief.

The entire process has already been delayed a month because of procurement issues. Sword said they were hoping to name a new chief in July, but they're now thinking it will be late August or possibly even September before they can find a replacement for Louis Kealoha, who was ousted from the spot earlier this year amid a federal probe.

