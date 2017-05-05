'Moana' star's NBC pilot gets green light to start production

'Moana' star and Kamehameha Schools student Auli'i Cravalho will star in a drama series coming to NBC this fall, according to a report by the Hollywood newspaper Deadline.

The name of the show, which was formerly known as Drama High, has been changed to Rise by the network. It reportedly centers around a high school drama club, of which Cravalho will presumably play a member.

According to Deadline, Universal Television delivered the pilot episode of Cravalho's Rise to NBC executives several weeks ago. The episode "has been getting a strong early buzz" from NBC higher-ups, the paper reports.

