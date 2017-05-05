Hawaii family holds vigil in CA while infant son recovers from life-saving heart surgery

A Hawaii mother is holding a vigil Friday night at a California hospital while her infant son recovers from major open heart surgery.

Raini Ching's 4-month old son, Reyson, is in a recovery room at the Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego.

Reyson needed the life-saving surgery to fix a rare heart defect – total anomalous pulmonary venous return – that he was born with.

The operation was performed Thursday, and the boy's mother said they couldn't have waited even a day longer.

"Right before we brought him into surgery, his face actually started turning blue," Ching said. "I believe we actually brought him into surgery at the right time."

Reyson is doing well, Ching said, but the boy is being kept in a medically-induced coma while he recovers.

He's been outfitted with an external heart pacemaker in the meantime.

"Of course, it breaks my heart to see him like that," Ching said. "But I have to keep reminding myself I'm his comfort, I'm his reason he keeps fighting as well."

The pacemaker will eventually come off as Reyson's heart begins to beat normally again.

"It's scary to think that if something were to happen, he could potentially die," Ching said.

Ching said Reyson was actually supposed to be a twin, but around the 10th week of her pregnancy, they lost the other baby.

"I just have to put my trust in these nurses and the staff here, to know that every day it's going to get a little bit better," she said.

The family doesn't know how long they'll be away from home, but they're in San Diego with the help and support of the Ronald McDonald House.

They've also set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for their mounting expenses.

