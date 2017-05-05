Business Report: 5/5/17

Alexander & Baldwin reports a $7 million winter profit, after losing money the year before. Commercial real estate revenues grew. A&B local properties rose to 94% occupancy. The Grace Pacific division saw lower sales. The Maui sugar plantation closed. A&B is Hawaii's fourth largest private landowner.

Hawaiian Airlines reports flying 85% full in April – carrying more than 900,000 passengers. The passenger count rose 4% but revenue miles grew 8% on seat miles up 5%.

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties closes on a house in Lanikai for almost $14 million, the highest price for an Oahu home since the year began. The house, at 1611 Mokulua, has five bedrooms, five baths, a three-car garage, and an infinity pool.

