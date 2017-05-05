Tree removal to close Honolulu Museum of Art for 2 days

The Honolulu Museum of Art will be closed for two days so crews can remove two trees that “threaten the integrity of the building and safety of visitors.”

The museum said it will be closed on Sunday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 9.

The museum said the size of the two trees, a kamani and a mango, are damaging to the historic building and pose a safety threat to its almost 300,000 annual visitors. During high-wind weather, branches break off the trees and crack roof tiles, while root systems are dangerously close to pushing through the basement walls.

The museum is working with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.