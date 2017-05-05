Sunrise Open House: Condos around April's median price of $420K

On this week's Sunrise Open House we focus on condos in town that are around the April median price for Oahu condominiums, $420,000. These units are all newer listings that have been on the market for just a couple of weeks.

We start on Kapahulu, near Safeway, this is in the Holiday Parkway building, built in 1971. It's a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking with 739 square feet interior. The lanai is 82 square feet. The listing says this unit is near bus stops, restaurants and easy access to freeway, UH and Waikiki and its list price is $418,000.

Next we go to the corner of Kanunu and Kaheka to a neighborhood called Pawaa. This building is called Kapiolani Towers, built in 1966. It's right across from Don Quixote. The unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking with 795 square feet of living space and a good sized lanai at 192 square feet. The maintenance fee is high, $882, but it does include your electricity, basic cable, along with the regular, sewer, water, and care of the common areas. List price $425,000.

Our last listing is in Makiki on Makiki Street in a building called the Consulate built in 1965. It's a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking with 731 square feet and a lanai of 100 square feet. Maintenance fee is $663, a little less than a dollar per square foot. There is a special assessment because of work being done on the building, but Seller is paying for it, in full. This is also a pet friendly building. List price is $439,000.

If you are dreaming of new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

