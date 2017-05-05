Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu presents 'The Natives Are Restless'

Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakane and his award-winning dance troupe, Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu, announced the company’s return to the Hawaii Theatre this Spring for two performances of The Natives Are Restless, a thrilling new reiteration of the troupe’s iconic show that originally premiered in 1998.

A full-length, multimedia production with several of the original groundbreaking numbers, The Natives Are Restless will also feature 15 new choreographed pieces, as well as live music provided by music duo Kupaoa. The Natives Are Restless will play two performances only at the historic Hawaii Theatre (1130 Bethel Street). Doors open 6:00 p.m. and a discussion and book signing for the Natives are Restless coffee table book will be held at 6:30pm in the Weyand Room. Author Constance Hale and Kumu Patrick Makuakane will be present.

Known for their trademark hula mua – which brings the ancient Hawaiian dance form into the modern realm by setting traditional hula movements to decidedly non-Hawaiian music resulting in a theatrical experience that is visually captivating and culturally rich – as well as hula kahiko – the traditional pre-Western style of Hawaiian dance – Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu has garnered critical and audience acclaim throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

The Natives Are Restless explores the interlocked issues of imperialism, sovereignty and occupation in Hawai’i and showcases Makuakane’s innovative choreography. It also examines Western influence and impact on the Hawaiian Kingdom—from the arrival of the missionaries, to the oligarchy which overthrew the Hawaiian monarchy and the native resistance that galvanized an entire nation. Makuakane’s multimedia show is sure to be an immersive, captivating and at times disturbing piece of dance theater Illustrated through the use of traditional and progressively modern hula, chanting, storytelling, music, video and imagery.

Performances of Na Lei Hulu’s The Natives Are Restless follow the launch of a new coffee-table book co- published by Na Lei Hulu i ka Wekiu and SparkPress entitled, ?The Natives Are Restless: A San Francisco Dance Master Takes Hula into the 21st Century.? Written by Hawaii-born, San Francisco-based journalist Constance Hale, ?The Natives Are Restless? is an innovative, first-of-its-kind coffee-table book exploring the rich ethnic dance tradition of Hawaiian hula. The stunning book’s text uses Makuakane – a visionary in the hula world – to tell the largely untold story of hula, examining how it has roared back as an authentic art form after two centuries of overt suppression, benign neglect, and tourist cliché. In addition to its rich narrative, the book features extraordinary photography, archival material, and illustrations.

Founded in 1985, Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu (?the many feathered wreaths at the summit, held in high esteem”) is committed to teaching and preserving the Hawaiian culture through hula. It has a performance group of nearly 40 dancers and offers classes to students in the beginning and intermediate levels. The organization holds educational workshops throughout the year in Hawaiian language, history, and arts and crafts. The company has performed in locations throughout California, and in New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Honolulu.

For further information on Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu, call 415-647-3040 or visit naleihulu.org.

For more information or tickets, call the Hawaii Theatre Box Office at 808-528-0506 or online at www.hawaiitheatre.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.