Blessing marks start of demolition process for Keauhou Beach Resort

A blessing was held to mark the start of the demolition process for Keauhou Beach Resort on the Big Island.

With Kiewit Building Group as the general contractor, the “soft demolition” will entail removing all wood, plaster, glass, drywall and other interior materials.

Kamehameha Schools plans to build an education complex. The individual buildings will be developed in phases over an eight-year period, starting in 2018 and estimated completion by 2023.

Kamehameha also plans to restore some historical features of the property, including a heiau.

In 2012, Kamehameha Schools made the announcement that the Outrigger-managed resort would shut down at the end of October 2015, and eliminated all 112 jobs.

