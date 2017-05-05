Award-winning San Francisco band to tour Oahu

San Francisco’s award-winning Curt Yagi & The People Standing Behind Me are set to make their sixth tour of Oahu with a short stint of live performances. The San Francisco Bay Guardian’s “Best of the Bay Singer-Songwriter” and RAW Musician of the Year has developed his craft over the past decade and has created a sound that combines a singer/songwriter mentality with reggae and ska influences.

Ben Fong-Torres, former Senior Editor of Rolling Stone Magazine had this to say; "People keep comparing him to other artists, but I think he just sounds like Curt Yagi, and that is plenty good enough. This is one excellent singer and songwriter."

On his most recent release, Need Love, Yagi delivers captivating lyrics, hummable and memorable melodies, augmented by the grooves of a Hammond B3 built on the foundation of reggae. His songs are delivered in an inimitable and endearingly charismatic persona the San Francisco Bay Guardian describes as “the swagger of Lenny Kravitz and the lyrical prowess of Jack Johnson.” The San Francisco Chronicle called Yagi “a talented songwriter who sings -- like Kenny Loggins.”

Goldsea said, "Hearing one of Curt Yagi's original songs for the first time is like going for a walk in the woods and finding a unicorn."

Fans of Sublime, Jack Johnson and Dave Matthews gravitate to the easily accessible Yagi style, and his new EP Need Love was co-produced with Charlie Wilson at Sonic Zen Records. Need Love features island- inspired songs like Not Gonna Lie, an interesting take on dating and Everything’s Alright, a lullaby with a reggae vibe.

