Hawaii Small Business Fair holding free workshops for small business owners

Leeward Community College is partnering with the State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) to host the Spring 2017 Hawai‘i Small Business Fair. The free one-day event will feature 20 specialized workshops and 34 exhibitors focused on helping start-up businesses.

“We are pleased to provide an opportunity for small business owners and future entrepreneurs to learn about growing or starting their business,” said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria. “The event is free and will feature exhibits from federal state and local agencies to help grow and develop our local entrepreneurs.”

Attendees will enjoy a wide range of workshop topics to include: Top 10 Service Contract Issues; Patent, Trademarks & Copyrights; Incubators & Accelerators; Developing a Business Plan; Social Media Marketing; and Financing Options, to name a few. One-on-one business counseling will be provided by SCORE. Event participants include: LeeCC, DBEDT, DCCA Business Action Center, Hawai‘i District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, Internal Revenue Service, and Honolulu Community College. Registration is open now until May 2.

To register or for more information, visit https://smallbizfair2017-1.eventbrite.com or call (808) 945-1430 or (808) 694-8332. Free parking is available on the campus.

