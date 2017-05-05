Lea Salonga to perform at Kristi Yamaguchi’s Golden Moment show

World renowned actress and singer Lea Salonga will perform at Kristi Yamaguchi’s GOLDEN MOMENT HAWAII, an extraordinary “concert on ice” to benefit early childhood literacy in Hawaii. Show times are Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, available at Ticketmaster and the Blaisdell Center Box Office. The Tony Award-winning Salonga will join a star-studded cast of figure skating champions as they take center ice at the Neil S. Blaisdell Arena in an all-new production of GOLDEN MOMENT, a project of Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation (ADF) to support Hawaii’s Title 1 schools.

For two shows only, the Blaisdell Arena stage will be frozen over to showcase a cast of figure skating champions from North America and Japan. The skating extravaganza will be choreographed to live performances by Salonga and additional local artists to be announced in June.

Known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Currently, Lea is a judge on the Philippines hit version of “The Voice.”

Yamaguchi said, “I’m thrilled to have Lea join us for Golden Moment 2017. Hawaii is like a second home to both of us, and we’re so excited to perform here together for the first time, not only to bring a once-in-a-lifetime show to the people of Hawaii, but to support early childhood literacy for underserved kids in the Aloha State.”

The first Golden Moment Hawaii, in November 2015, raised more than $200,000, and the Always Reading program is now serving more than 400 kindergarten students at seven Elementary Schools on Oahu: Kalihi-Kai, Linapuni, Fern, Puuhale, Waiahole, Pope and Kalihi. Net proceeds from Golden Moment stay in Hawaii to support Title 1 schools throughout the state.

For further information visit www.alwaysdream.org.

