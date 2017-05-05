Forecast: Trade winds and sunshine to kick off the weekend

Light trades and warm temperatures as we start Aloha Friday.

Many neighborhoods had overnight lows in the mid 70s. The winds will pick up after lunchtime and be breezy at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. Sunshine will dominate the day.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated, but nothing triggering an advisory. An out-of-season northwest swell will approach advisory levels late Sunday into Monday.

Today's wave heights will be 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet all other shores.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters windward of Maui County and south/west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

