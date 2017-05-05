Another high-ranking HPD officer announces retirement

The chairman of the Honolulu police commission has confirmed that attorneys for retiring Chief Louis Kealoha have received his quarter-million dollar payoff from the city.

The chairman of the Honolulu police commission has confirmed that attorneys for retiring Chief Louis Kealoha have received his quarter-million dollar payoff from the city.

Kealoha has already received $250K payoff, commission says

Kealoha has already received $250K payoff, commission says

Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha did not return to his office on Tuesday, his final day as the leader of the city's police force. Not to clean out his things, and not to say goodbye to coworkers after a 33-year career at HPD.

Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha did not return to his office on Tuesday, his final day as the leader of the city's police force. Not to clean out his things, and not to say goodbye to coworkers after a 33-year career at HPD.

There's more turnover at the top of the Honolulu Police Department as another high-ranking officer is leaving.

Deputy Chief Jerry Inouye announced his retirement after 30 years with the force.

Inouye's retirement is the latest change in leadership at the higher levels of HPD.

Two months ago, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha was forced to retire from his position after he was targeted in an FBI public corruption case.

In late 2016, Deputy Chief Marie Macauley also retired.

Inouye is set to leave HPD at the end of May.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.