Another high-ranking HPD officer announces retirement

Another high-ranking HPD officer announces retirement

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

There's more turnover at the top of the Honolulu Police Department as another high-ranking officer is leaving.

Deputy Chief Jerry Inouye announced his retirement after 30 years with the force.

Inouye's retirement is the latest change in leadership at the higher levels of HPD.

Two months ago, former Police Chief Louis Kealoha was forced to retire from his position after he was targeted in an FBI public corruption case.

In late 2016, Deputy Chief Marie Macauley also retired.  

Inouye is set to leave HPD at the end of May.

