Nimitz Highway reopens following pedestrian accident

Honolulu Police temporarily closed a portion of Nimitz Highway as they respond to a pedestrian accident Thursday night.

First responders say the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of Nimitz Highway near Sand Island Access Road reopened about an hour later, around 9:30 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian and the factors of the crash are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

