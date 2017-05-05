Nimitz Highway reopens following pedestrian accident - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Nimitz Highway reopens following pedestrian accident

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
SAND ISLAND, OAHU (HAWAIINEWSNOW) -

Honolulu Police temporarily closed a portion of Nimitz Highway as they respond to a pedestrian accident Thursday night.

First responders say the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of Nimitz Highway near Sand Island Access Road reopened about an hour later, around 9:30 p.m.

The condition of the pedestrian and the factors of the crash are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

