Oahu woman to run 100 mile race to help homeless children

When it comes to running, Alyx Ulbrich has always pushed her limits.

"I was captivated by the idea that a person could run what you would drive in a car in a day," said Ulbrich.

On May 27th she'll embark on the Epicman Ultra Endurance Run and it's 100-mile course spanning from Kona to Kilauea. Her goal to run the race in under 24 hours.

In preparation, Ulbrich's workouts have taken her across Oahu. Over the past few months, the training she's already endured has changed her in a way she wasn't expecting.

"Running under Nimitz Highway and the areas through Sand Island have just been heartbreaking. It's just really painful for me to see these children. They don't control their situation. They didn't ask to be in that situation," said Ulbrich.

She decided to do something about it by starting a GoFundMe page. Now every time her feet hit the pavement it's for a purpose: raising money for Hawaii's homeless children.

"When I found project Hawaii and I found out it was 100% volunteer run and that 100% of their proceeds go directly towards the children on the Hawaiian islands it just kind of struck a chord for me that this was the charity," said Ulbrich.

Her goal is to raise $5,000 by race day, adding no donation is ever too small.

"I think it's important when people want to do anything that's charitable to remember that there's no wrong donation. Whether it's just a couple cans of food or a couple bottles of water. Anything helps," said Ulbrich.

To donate to her cause, click here.

