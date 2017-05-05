Hokulea crew honors Eddie Aikau on his would be 71st birthday

Hokule'a and her crew are voyaging through the Pacific Ocean and are now one step closer to returning to Hawaii. Navigators on the canoe left Rapa Nui over the weekend. It was another stop on their worldwide, Malama Honua voyage.More >>
Hokule'a and her crew are voyaging through the Pacific Ocean and are now one step closer to returning to Hawaii. Navigators on the canoe left Rapa Nui over the weekend. It was another stop on their worldwide, Malama Honua voyage.More >>
Eddie will not go this year. The family of Eddie Aikau has severed ties with Quiksilver, ending the partnership that put on the elite big wave surfing competition at Waimea Bay. Thousands of spectators jammed Waimea Bay last February when the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held for the first time since 2009. The competition has only happened nine times since it began in 1984. Aikau's family said that they weren't ab...More >>
Eddie will not go this year.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Photos of the most expensive home sold on Oahu so far in 2017.More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Here's a look at how Waikiki celebrated Lei Day!More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
Hundreds of volunteers turned out at the historic Iolani Palace for a monumental scene in the new movie "Go For Broke."More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>
The man accused of running a Kahaluu puppy mill has pleaded no contest.More >>