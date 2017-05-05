Hokulea crew honors Eddie Aikau on his would be 71st birthday

Eddie will not go this year.

Eddie will not go this year. The family of Eddie Aikau has severed ties with Quiksilver, ending the partnership that put on the elite big wave surfing competition at Waimea Bay. Thousands of spectators jammed Waimea Bay last February when the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held for the first time since 2009. The competition has only happened nine times since it began in 1984. Aikau's family said that they weren't ab...

'The Eddie' in jeopardy as Aikau family splits with Quiksilver

Hokule'a and her crew are voyaging through the Pacific Ocean and are now one step closer to returning to Hawaii. Navigators on the canoe left Rapa Nui over the weekend. It was another stop on their worldwide, Malama Honua voyage.

May 4, 2017 would have been Eddie Aikau's 71st birthday.

The crew of the Hokulea honored Aikau's legacy Thursday as they completed their Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

In a video posted to the crew's Facebook page, Nainoa Thompson and other members reflected on Aikau's courage and bravery in the final voyage he set out on with the Hokulea.

"He was afraid, but he was so courageous, he would go anywhere," Thompson said in the short documentary.

Aikau was born on Maui on May 4, 1946. He was known as an avid water man, and is an icon in Hawaii that symbolizes bravery and a love for the ocean.

As a young man in 1968, Aikau became a lifeguard on Oahu's North Shore. Not a single life was lost during his time as lifeguard, according to the Eddie Aikau Foundation's website.

In 1978, he was selected to join the Hokulea crew on a voyage throughout the Pacific. They left the islands only to encounter stormy conditions soon after departure.

Hokulea eventually capsized, and Aikau is said to have attempted to paddle to land to get help for his fellow crew members.

That was the last time anyone ever saw Aikau. He was 31 years old.

"The Eddie," a renowned surf competition, was named in Aikau's honor.

His whereabouts remain a mystery till this day, but Hokulea Crew members hope his legacy will live on.

"I will never forget the sound of a Hawaiian mother who cries and wails for her son lost at sea," Thompson said.

Hokulea is finishing her worldwide voyage. The crew is set to return to Hawaii on June 17.

